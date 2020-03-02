Crews respond to fire call at Wichita Applebee’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters raced to the report of a fire at a west Wichita restaurant Monday morning.

The call was just after 7 a.m. to the Applebee’s Bar and Grill at Ridge Road and Maple.

Investigators tell KSN the fire was contained to a cooktop and ventilation hood. They are still looking into the cause and whether the automatic fire suppression system worked.

No one was in the building at the time and there are no injuries.

The fire department estimates damage at $30,000.

It is unclear when the restaurant will reopen. KSN called after the start of normal business hours and did not get a response.

LATEST STORIES: