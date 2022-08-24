Firefighters respond to a fire near railroad tracks in the 1000 block of East 26th, Wichita, on Aug. 24, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department got the call of a fire near some railroad tracks in north Wichita over the noon hour Wednesday.

The fire was in the 1000 block of East 26th Street North.

When they got to the scene, they found a large amount of rubbage burning close to some rail cars. At this time, it is unclear if the fire reached the cars.

Firefighters will stay on the scene until the fire is out and there is no chance of it spreading.

There is no indication yet of what caused the fire.