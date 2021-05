Firefighters respond to the report of a gas leak near Murdock and Ohio, May 11, 2021. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a reported gas leak near Murdock and Ohio.

They are asking to have streets in the area blocked off. Drivers should detour to avoid the intersection.

KSN has a crew on the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.