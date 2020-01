VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews were called to a house fire in the 6800 block of West Glenda.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatchers, the call came out around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A Sedgwick County Fire Department supervisor tells KSN the homeowner was asleep inside the home at the time. Officials say a neighbor saw the smoke and woke up the homeowner. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Courtesy: Stephen Horn

