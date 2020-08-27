Crews battle mobile home fire in south Wichita

Mobile home fire in the 3600 block of West 44th St. South

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters battled a mobile home fire in the 3600 block of West 44th Street South Thursday. The call came in shortly before 3:30 p.m.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, the fire was coming from the porch area of the mobile home. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly. Crews had to cut ventilation holes in the roof to release smoke and toxic gas.

The owner of the mobile home was able to get out uninjured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage estimates have not been released.

