Crews respond to Monday morning apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crews were called to an apartment fire late Monday morning. It happened at the Water’s Edge apartments on West Central.

There was a call of smoke in one of the buildings. When they arrived, they found smoke coming out of the apartment. Firefighters forced their way inside and were able to extinguish the fire.

No one was in the apartment and crews were able to stop the fire from spreading. Damage was contained to the apartment where the fire was located.

The investigation is underway to determine the cause.