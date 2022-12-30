WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighters were busy working three fire incidents Thursday night into Friday morning across Wichita.

First fire

According to the Wichita Fire Department, crews were called to assist Sedgwick County firefighters on an apartment fire that was reported around 10 p.m. in the 7700 block of E 37th St N, just west of Rock Road. Smoke was showing as units arrived on the scene.

The fire began on a stovetop but spread to the cabinets above. Crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

No injuries were reported. A damage estimate hasn’t been released.

Second fire

Around 12:30 a.m., crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of N Elder St.

Heavy smoke was coming from inside the home when crews arrived. The fire was found in the basement, and crews began an aggressive interior attack.

After additional crews provided a search and secured an uninterrupted water supply, crews were able to bring it quickly under control.

However, there was a significant amount of smoke inside the home that crews had to ventilate out. No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Third fire

Around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, crews received a report of a structure fire in the 1200 block of S. Longfellow. When crews arrived, they had trouble locating the seat of the fire because residents who had evacuated weren’t sure of its location.

They eventually found the fire in an apartment on the ground floor. They found a man just inside the doorway as they entered.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The fire was brought quickly under control. The cause remains under investigation.