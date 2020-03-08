Morning house fire claims life of Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Fire Department is working to extinguish a house fire in north Wichita.

The call for a house fire came into Sedgwick County dispatch at around 8:55 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2100 block of South Saint Francis.

Dispatch says that one person has been as injured at the scene.

KSN has news crews en route to the scene and well keep you updated as new information develops.

