Crews search Kansas River for missing 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Emergency crews from Kansas City, Kansas, continue to search the Kansas River for an 11-year-old Rebecca Van Sui Par who went missing in the river this weekend and is presumed to have drowned.

The Kansas City Star reports that several boats and at least 10 firefighters searched the river Sunday, a day after witnesses say the girl was pulled under the water while trying to retrieve a beach ball.

Officials say a family had been playing with the ball near a sand bar when the incident happened.

Officials say an adult and two other minors tried to save the girl, but ended up having to be rescued.

