WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Winfield EMS/Fire Department is looking for a man in his late 70s at Winfield City Lake, located in northeast Winfield.

The Department received a call around 12:20 p.m. for a possible victim in the water.

Bystanders tell the Department there was a person on the boat, and at an unknown time later, the boat was found without anyone on it.

Assisting in the search and rescue are Ark City officials, the Kansas Highway Patrol with an aircraft, the Sedgwick County Fire Department with a support boat, and the Sedgwick County dive team.

Currently, there are three boats in the water using sonar to find the man.

The search could take several more hours, according to Winfield EMS/Fire Department Chief Vincent Warren.

