Crews work to clean up Winfield Fairgrounds after flooding

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Winfield Fairgrounds remain closed to the public as crews work to repair damage from last week’s flooding.

Drone video shows what the fairground looked like a week ago due to flooding along the Walnut River.

“So barn four, which is behind me, really saw the most structural damage, the skin of the building, and we ended up had the contractor out yesterday and got that removed,” said Taggart Wall, Winfield City Manager.

The flood waters also knocked out the back wall to the bathrooms, tore up some of the roads and caused the electrical breakers to fill up with water.

“The river just came up very fast. We ended up right around 37 feet, not a record but very close to a record,” said Wall.

The Walnut River flooding is not uncommon, but the amount of damage to the fairgrounds has some who live here concerned they may miss out on some of their favorite yearly events.

“Are they going to have it ready for the fair and the steam engine show which is a week in August and the Bluegrass which is in September?” asked Rachel Swanson, Winfield resident.

Wall says city crews have been working daily to make the needed repairs to get the fairgrounds open in time.

The city’s goal is to have the entire fairgrounds back open by July 1.

