WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita city crews are working to repair a water main break on the city’s west side.
The break happened this morning at Maple and West Street. The main collapsed part of West Street and an SUV drove into it. The vehicle has since been removed.
There were no injuries to report.
LATEST STORIES:
- Crashes reported across the Wichita area following winter weather
- Crews work to fix water main break near Maple and West
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Slick travel Thursday before winter storm wraps up
- KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Temperature importance when it comes to rain/snow, winter storm update
- Stimulus checks? Here’s a breakdown of what’s in the $908 billion bipartisan economic plan