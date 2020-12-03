Crews work to fix water main break near Maple and West

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita city crews are working to repair a water main break on the city’s west side.

The break happened this morning at Maple and West Street. The main collapsed part of West Street and an SUV drove into it. The vehicle has since been removed.

There were no injuries to report.

