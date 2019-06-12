Crews work to improve southeast intersection

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County commissioner is set to host a meeting about improvements in southeast Sedgwick County.

District 5 Commissioner Jim Howell is inviting residents to attend the meeting at Christa McAuliffe Academy (2055 S. 143rd St. East) from 5:30-7 p.m. to ask questions or voice concerns about projects happening in the area.

Since June 3, crews are working to add a left turn lane on 143rd Street at Harry, in an effort to relieve traffic caused by area schools and commuters.

Prior to the project, anyone driving southbound on 143rd would have to veer to stay on the road because a lane was missing.

“It’s bottleneck traffic,” explained Howell. “That traffic backs up for a long distance.”

Although the traffic and construction has caused frustration, Howell said it’s going to be “worth it” in the end.

“It’s a good investment and enhancement to the area,” he said.

According to the commissioner, construction on the intersection is expected to finish by the end of the month.

However, drivers should prepare for more orange cones in the area.

Howell said tonight’s meeting will also cover upcoming area projects scheduled for the future.

He hopes residents understand the purpose of each one.

“I know it’s frustrating right now, but honestly, these projects do make things better,” said Howell.