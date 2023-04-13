HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire is creating a lot of smoke just west of Hutchinson. One viewer said it is affecting travel along a stretch of U.S. Highway 50.

The Hutchinson Fire Department posted a message on social media: “HFD and surrounding units currently working a large grass fire North of Hwy 50, West of Airport Rd. Please avoid the area.”

Reno County dispatchers said the fire is close to being out. They said firefighters are in the “mopping up” phase.

KSN News will continue to track this story. We will post an update if we get more information.