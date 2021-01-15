Crews working large wildfire in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews from three Kansas counties are working to contain a wildfire in southwest Kansas.

The Johnson County Wildland Fire Task Force, Air Tanker 95 and wildland fire personnel from the Kansas Forest Service have been requested to assist on a wildfire burning in southeast Lane County..

No homes are threatened, and there are no evacuations.

On Thursday, Gov. Laura Kelly issued a State of Disaster Emergency for high risk of wildland fires. . The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria.

“As we have seen in past years, wildland fires can cause widespread destruction and present a very real threat to life and property,” Gov. Kelly said. “Outdoor burning of any kind is strongly discouraged, whether getting rid of unwanted brush or enjoying a backyard barbecue. It only takes a single spark to touch off a wildland fire.”