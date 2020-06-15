Crews working to remove blown over mobile on I-70 west of Victoria

VICTORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says westbound I-70 at milepost 167 will be shut down has crews remove a mobile home that blew over.

Crews expect it will take about two hours to remove the home from the interstate.

Traffic will be detoured north of Victoria to Catharine Road and back to Toulon Road.

Due to a mobile home that blew over on westbound I-70 at milepost 167 (just west of Victoria, KS), we are shutting down westbound I-70 at Victoria to Toulon Ave while crews remove the mobile home. This is expected to take up to 2 hours.



New route below! pic.twitter.com/1BaN1f4s1t — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) June 15, 2020

