Crime Stoppers approves $900 in rewards

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita – Sedgwick County has approved $900 in reward money for anonymous tipsters who helped solve various crimes during the month of July.

The awards were approved at Monday’s Crime Stoppers board meeting and include rewards for fugitive apprehensions, drug seizures, and multiple felony arrests.

In one case, a $400 reward was approved for a tip that led to two arrests and the seizure of more than $600 in drugs and a recovered stolen firearm.

Anyone with information regarding a crime that occurred in Sedgwick County is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com.

Tipsters are always anonymous – Crime Stoppers will never ask someone to identify themselves. If your information leads to an arrest , you could be eligible to receive up to $2,500.