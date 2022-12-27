WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of aggravated assault.

According to Crime Stoppers, the aggravated assault happened around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, near the intersection of Oliver and E. 17th St N.

Crime Stoppers states that officers with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a suspicious character with a weapon at the scene.

Callers to 911 reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone run from the area, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers says officers found spent shell casings and some damage to vehicles and structures in the area.

No one was injured.

A video obtained from a Ring camera shows a man, wearing all red, sneaking through an alley and firing shots across Oliver, toward the east, at another man wearing all black. The man wearing all black returns fire before both leave the area.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information regarding this crime, or any crime that occurred in Sedgwick County, to call them at 316-267-2111 or go online to www.stopcrime316.com.

You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Play to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.