WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of robbing a store in southwest Wichita.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County

According to Crime Stoppers, at 7:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the person pictured entered a store in the 1400 block of W 31st St S and threatened to stab an employee with a syringe if she did not give him money from the cash register. The suspect was given cash, then left on foot.

Crime Stoppers asks that if you recognize the person in the picture, call them at 316-267-2111.

You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Play to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.