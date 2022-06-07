WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in identifying a burglar.

(Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)

(Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)

According to Crime Stoppers, the pictured man above is suspected of burglarizing a home in the 12700 block of E Meadow Ct on May 24.

Crime Stoppers says the man broke into the home around 3:30 p.m. and stole jewelry.

If you recognize the man or have any information about the case, Crime Stoppers asks you to call them at 316-267-2111 or submit an anonymous tip through their website. You can also submit a tip through their free mobile app, downloadable in both the App Store and Google Play.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.