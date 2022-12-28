WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a truck that is involved in a shots fired case.

According to Crime Stoppers, around 8:12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, shots were fired from the truck into a neighborhood near the intersection of S Elizabeth St & W Esthner Ave.

Crime Stoppers says the truck appears to be a light color and that it has light-colored ladder racks in its bed.

Crime Stoppers asks that if you know the identity of the driver, or have any information about the case, to call them at 316-267-2111 or go online to www.stopcrime316.com.

You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Play to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.