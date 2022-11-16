WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County

According to Crime Stoppers, the aggravated battery with a firearm happened at 4:22 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, in the 2100 block of S. Pinecrest.

If you know the identity of the pictured man or any details of the case, Crime Stoppers asks you to call them at 316-267-2111.

You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Play to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.