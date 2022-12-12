WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of aggravated battery.

Crime Stoppers says officers responded just after midnight Sunday to the 800 block of E. 2nd St. for a large disturbance outside a bar.

“During the disturbance, the pictured individual is reported to have battered two different victims, which resulted in serious bodily injury,” Crime Stoppers says.

According to Crime Stoppers, the man then left the scene in a small red Ford Fiesta with a front vanity plate.

Crime Stoppers asks that if you recognize the man, call them at 316-267-2111.

You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Play to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.