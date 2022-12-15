WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbery.

According to Crime Stoppers, the robbery happened on Monday, Dec. 12, at a department store in the 4600 block of W. Kellogg Dr.

Crime Stoppers asks that if you recognize the man in the pictures, call them at 316-267-2111.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers Courtesy: Crime Stoppers Courtesy: Crime Stoppers

You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Play to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.