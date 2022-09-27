WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who took pictures of females in changing rooms.

According to Crime Stoppers, around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, the man pictured below was reported to have unlawfully taken photos of females in changing rooms at a department store in east Wichita.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County

If you recognize this person, Crime Stoppers asks you to call them at 316-267-2111. You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Play to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.