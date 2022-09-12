WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in identifying suspected individuals involved in a felony theft case.







According to Crime Stoppers, the crime happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at a store in the 2600 block of N. Greenwich Ct.

Crime Stoppers asks that if you recognize any of the individuals, call them at 316-267-2111.

You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Play to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.