PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in locating a suspected larcenist that they say could be a “chupacabra,” a legendary creature that attacks animals and consumes their blood.

“The pictured male (or chupacabra) used bolt cutters to cut a fence and gain access to the back of a business,” Crime Stoppers said in a Facebook post. The business is located in the jurisdiction of the Park City Police Department.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County

Crime Stoppers says the suspect then cut one of the business’s trail cameras in half then proceeded to cut four catalytic converters off of vehicles belonging to the business.

