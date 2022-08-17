WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is looking for the suspect in an auto larceny case.

(Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)

According to Crime Stoppers, the auto larceny happened at 11:51 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, in the 200 block of N Mead.

Crime Stoppers asks that if you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or information about the case, call them at 316-367-2111.

You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Play to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.