WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County has approved the reward total for tips that helped lesd law enforcement to felony arrests during the month of February.
Crime Stoppers is a division of the nonprofit Wichita Metro Crime Commission where the community can provide information about criminals and crime anonymously and recieve a cash reward for that information. Rewards can range from $50 to $2,500 depending on the nature of the crime and the significance of the information.
The approved reward total for February of 2022 came to $1,650.
One tip from February led to $30,000 of drugs seized, which brought the total value of drugs seized since the program began to $1,078,938.
The Crime Stoppers program first began in Alburquerque, New Mexico, in 1975 and later made its way to Wichita-Sedgwick County in 1980. Since then, tips have resulted in the following:
- 50,868 tips receieved
- 3,938 arrests
- 4,780 cases cleared
- 841 fugitives apprehended
- $4,884,654 property recovered
- $547,410 in rewards approved
Anonymous tips can be submitted in three ways:
- Calling 316-267-2111. The operater will asign the caller with a secret number.
- Filling out a form on p3tips.com. Upon submission, the tip’s secret number will appear.
- Through the P3 mobile app. This app can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices.
Tipsters are encouraged to call 911 if the incident in question is an emergency or a crime in progress.
To stay up to date with Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County, you can follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and/or subscribe to their YouTube channel.