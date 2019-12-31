Crime Stoppers release total number of arrests made in 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, Crime Stoppers of Wichita released the total number of arrests made from anonymous tips in 2019.

According to Crime Stoppers, 137 arrests were made in Sedgwick County thanks to anonymous tips submitted by community members.

In a news release sent in by Crime Stoppers, 58 of those arrests involved felony warrants and 33 arrests involved individuals with drug charges.

“Our citizens, media, and law enforcement partners have worked hard over the last year to solve and prevent crime,” said Stacey Kluge, Crime Stoppers Chair. “As we enter into our 40th anniversary, we will continue to do what we can to help solve crime and keep our communities safe.”

The Crime Stoppers Advisory Board approved 74 rewards totaling $18,200.

These anonymous tips helped confiscate 26 guns, $41,000 in drug seizures and $71,000 in cash.

Crime Stoppers say 2019 was one of its most successful years with tips leading to the arrests of murder suspects and bank robbers.

