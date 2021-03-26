Criminal charges filed against Kansas Senate majority leader

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed criminal charges against Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop related to his arrest on suspicion of drunk driving.

Suellentrop, a Republican from Wichita, was arrested March 16 after the Kansas Highway Patrol says he was driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 in Topeka. He was released after a judge said there was no probable cause to support the arrest.

Kagay says Suellentrop turned himself in Friday afternoon and an arrest warrant was issued. His bond was set at $5,000.