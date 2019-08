ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) – The criminal complaint against a Kansas man, charged with allegedly killing his own son, was released in a Grant County court today.

The criminal complaint against Jayden Silva says he shook his son, Jaxon Silva, resulting in the 1-year-old’s death.

18-year-old Silva is charged with a juvenile offense of first degree murder and child abuse.

Today further court dates were scheduled for September.