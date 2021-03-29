Criminal complaint details charges filed against Kansas Senate majority leader

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop is accused of driving drunk when he fled law enforcement driving 90 mph wrong way on a divided highway through Topeka, according to the criminal complaint released Monday.

Suellentrop is facing five counts including attempting to elude police, driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, and speeding.

The complaint by Shawnee County Assistant District Attorney Kevin S. Keatley lists the charges filed Friday against Suellentrop. It also lists 13 witnesses whose testimony could be used in his trial, including authorities involved in the March 16 incident, Stormont Vail Hospital personnel, Topeka Fire Department staff, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab team.

The incident report doesn’t specify Suellentrop’s alcohol concentration test results from the night of the arrest

Capitol Police, which serves as a part of the Kansas Highway Patrol, arrested Suellentrop after a short pursuit. Driver phone calls and police radio chatter from Shawnee County Dispatch were released in the incident.

Suellentrop turned himself into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections around 5 p.m. Friday. His bond was set at $5,000, and the Senate leader paid it and walked out of the jail around 6:40 p.m.

View the complaint of Suellentrop’s charges below: