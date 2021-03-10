Sedgwick County announces critical workers in Phase 2A can now schedule vaccine appointment

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County announced Wednesday that residents who are considered critical workers in Sedgwick County’s Phase 2A are able to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine online at www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule/

Sedgwick County said Phase 2A includes public safety agencies, veterinarians, employees in licensed childcare facilities, aviation manufacturing plants and supply chain, meat processing plants, and public transportation (ground and air).

The county asked to allow at least 45 minutes for the vaccine appointment and follow the steps below.

Courtesy of Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County said to contact your medical provider prior to the vaccine appointment if you have questions about how the vaccine may interact with your medical condition and medications you take.

The county asked residents to continue to direct general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to (316) 660-1022; this line is not for scheduling appointments.