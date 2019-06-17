Crop duster hits windmill tower; pilot uninjured

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was not injured after his crop duster crashed into a windmill tower.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the plane was flying north in Seward County while crop dusting a field when it struck the windmill with its right wing. The aircraft hit the ground and slid to a stop facing the south.

The crash was near P Road and 4 Road around 11:41 a.m. Monday.

Pilot Craig L. Stratton, 61, from Meade had no apparent injuries after the crash.

The report says he was flying a licensed 1997 fixed wing single engine crop duster.