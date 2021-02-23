Crosswinds Casino to open doors March 2

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The new Crosswinds Casino in Park City will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, according to a news release from Wyandotte Nation.

The casino will be 20,000 square feet and is located at 777 N Jackpot Way. The casino will have 500 slot machines and 200 VGT machines with Red Spins. The casino will also have a bar and cafe.

“Our team is so excited to introduce Crosswinds Casino to Park City and the surrounding communities,” said Wyandotte Tribe of Oklahoma CEO Kelly Carpino.

The casino will employee 150 people from the area and is looking forward to working with Park city.

“Park City has worked hard and has been successful over the years with their redevelopment plans and have welcomed us as partners,” Wyandotte Nation Chief Billy Friend said. “The great thing about this project is it will not only create jobs for the area, but will bring in increased revenues through tourism, and create new opportunities for additional development.”

For the Wyandottes, Chief Friend said it means economic self-sufficiency and the opportunity to provide tribal citizens with improved health care, housing, education, and other greatly needed programs.

For more, visit the Crosswinds Casino website: www.crosswindscasino.com.