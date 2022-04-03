WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Got tickets to the big game Monday? No?

No worries. Wichita has options.

“So we have created something fun,” said Derek Sorrells, owner of Papa’s General Store in Wichita. “It’s the KU Championship Special.”

Sorrells also is offering up a KU nacho ice cream special. It’s crushed red velvet topped with blue ice cream, whipped cream and crimson and blue sprinkles.

Bars are also expected to be packed Monday.

“Crazy weekend. Great basketball,” said Alex Brewer, on-shift manager at Emerson Biggins downtown. “A good team. Good food. A great place to hang out. And just being together as a family I guess.”

Basketball is big in Wichita and the KU excitement seems to be catching on.

“It’s really exciting. You know we’re always hoping one of the three teams, Wichita State, KU, K-State will be in the big dance,” said Sorrells. “And KU, not only are they in the big dance but they are in the final game so we’re really excited.”

“They all cheer together. You see random people high fiving each other they’ve never seen,” said Brewer. “People come together around basketball.”

The Jayhawks compete for a national championship Monday night.