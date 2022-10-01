WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crowds gathered in downtown Wichita Saturday for the 2022 Wagonmasters Chili Cookoff.

Part of Douglas was shut down for live music and plenty of chili from 56 teams who competed in this year’s cookoff. There was a pepper-eating contest and a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds going to the Wagonmasters.

“We raise all of the money and then we give it back to the good life grant, a bunch of charities in the city of Wichita petition us, and then we take this money and distribute it all back into the city,” says Bradley Remmich with the Wichita Wagonmasters.

The Wichita Wagonmasters began in the early days of the Wichita River Festival as a support team for the Admiral Windwagon Smith, Riverfest, and for other projects in the community. The organization is composed of local business and other professionals, with events throughout the year.