Lightning damage at Crown Uptown Theatre causes performance cancelations, changes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Crown Uptown Theatre announced on Friday that last week’s lightning strikes damaged the building more than initially reported.

The Crown said four air conditioning units were damaged, and it could take weeks to make the repairs to the air conditioning and electricity.

This weekend’s performances and the final Sunday performance of “Come Together: A Beatles Revue” have been canceled.

The Orpheum Theatre will be allowing the Crown to put on two final performances on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26.

If you have tickets for those two performances, the only change will be the venue. If you have tickets for any other performance night, the Crown will need to transfer your tickets to one of the two dates mentioned or issue a refund.

For more information, contact the Crown at 316-612-7696.