WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A program that has been delivering groceries to area senior citizens for more than 40 years will shut down on Dec. 29. But the people who run the program hope that will change if it can raise $50,000 by Dec. 15.

Senior Services of Wichita runs the Roving Pantry Program. The program provides groceries and safety checks to homebound seniors, age 60 and older, in Wichita.

“Roving Pantry has been a Senior Services program for well over 40 years now, probably closer to 50,” Laurel Alkire, Senior Services executive director, said in a news release. “The program takes orders over the phone, inputs orders into the Dillons’ website, then picks up the groceries and delivers them to homebound seniors age 60 and older.”

People who rely on the program are often isolated with limited resources and abilities. Some do not have computers, so they cannot order online. Some have health issues that make walking and driving a challenge.

“Our staff doesn’t just deliver the groceries,” Alkire said. “They bring them into the client’s home and put them away. This is a huge help for seniors battling vision impairments or arthritis, which makes lifting even small items a challenge. If a client receives Meals on Wheels along with Roving Pantry, then we are able to meet 100% of their daily nutritional needs and keep them living safely in their own homes.”

She said stagnant public funding coupled with the inability to raise enough private funds to offset costs is the reason for the closing.

“We’ve operated on an extremely lean budget for some time now. There simply isn’t enough money to sustain program operations for things like delivery van maintenance as well as being able to offer employees a competitive wage.”

Alkire hopes that by announcing the closing, someone will come forward to help — a person, a group or a company.

If you would like to donate to the cause online, click here. First, choose “Support Our Programs,” then select “Roving Pantry” from the drop-down menu.

If you prefer to send a check, mail it to Roving Pantry, 200 S. Walnut, Wichita, KS 67213.