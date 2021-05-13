‘Cruise to cap’ — WSU celebrates drive-by graduation ceremony, KSN’s Chief Meteorologist is commencement speaker on Saturday

Local
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday evening graduates of Wichita State’s College of Fine Arts took to the streets, led by the campus police, for a commencement ‘cruise to cap’ of their college career.

Last year, the cruise rolled out to give students some kind of graduation experience since the graduation ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.

“I’m so excited we made it through this year and a whole bunch of people showed up today to have a lot of fun with all of us,” said Madison Roth, a graduate of WSU’s School of Music. “There’s amazing cars here and there’s a lot of wonderful people and I get to graduate.”

Wichita State will host five commencement ceremonies this weekend. KSN Storm Track 3 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman will be a keynote speaker at the 4 p.m. graduation ceremony on Saturday.

“I’m a proud Shocker and WSU alumnus.  I am honored my alma mater has asked me to be a commencement speaker for Saturday’s graduation ceremony,” Teachman said. “I would like to share with graduates that no matter how uncertain or disheartening things may sometimes feel in life — to not lose hope, to keep pushing forward — things will change and in ways, we never thought were possible.”

KSN Storm Track 3 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman, keynote speaker at WSU’s 4 p.m. graduation ceremony on Saturday

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories