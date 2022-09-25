WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local reading project is giving people a lot to talk about on the north side of Wichita.

The project is called ‘Cuentos Bilingues’ which means bilingual books in Spanish, and the purpose behind it is to teach kids different languages at a young age. Both the Evergreen Resource Center and Wichita Public Library are a part of the program. Story times are held every Wednesday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. every week and are for kids in pre-k or younger.

“It is offering a space not only for them to promote literacy, but it’s a space for families to come and gather and network with each other. So, this is a good avenue for families to come in and connect with other people and hear their native language”, said Sarah McNeil with Wichita Public Library.

Currently, the Evergreen Library is the only library that is offering this program in the city. However, staff from ‘Cuentos Bilingues’ hope to expand that soon.

