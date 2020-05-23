Curbside Service: A modern way to assure pets continue to receive care

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As more businesses take steps to go back to normal operations during the coronavirus pandemic, some are sticking with social distancing and no contact procedures.

KSN News talked with local veterinarians who are offering curbside service. People call in, set up an appointment, and answer any questions over the phone or by email.

“So that’s the best way people could still provide care for our patients but take care of our staff at the same time. Since my clients can’t speak for themselves getting that history is one of the most important parts,” said Christen Skaer. owner and veterinarian at Skaer Veterinarian Clinic.

“We come out and get the pet. We ask the owner to stay on the sidewalk with their pet on a leash, and then, we communicate with them through phone or text during the appointment and then bring them back out,” said Jaime Harmon, general manager at Countryside Pet Clinic.

Many veterinarians are asking pet owners to give them a call once they’re outside the location and to have dogs on a leash and cats in a carrier.