WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A custom art bench painted by a local artist has been stolen, the City of Wichita said.

A Facebook post says the bench was installed in May and was painted by Heather Byers, depicting Black Bear Bosin in South Riverside Park.

(Courtesy: City of Wichita) (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

Wichita grounds crews discovered the slats of the bench had been removed.

The City says it would like to have the one-of-a-kind piece returned, no questions asked. If you have any information, you are asked to call the city at 316-268-4361.