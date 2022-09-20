WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is warning about a telephone scam where someone is impersonating their agents.

The calls have been reported across the country, including by a viewer of KSN who reached out and wanted to warn others. The agency has received numerous calls reporting the scam, which usually begins with a call and a pre-recorded message that states:

“A box of drugs and money being shipped has your name on it and it has been intercepted.”

The caller is then instructed to press #1 to speak with a Customs and Border Patrol officer or agent. In some cases, you may be given some “case numbers” and then asked to call another number. Sometimes the caller is a live person. In each case, they attempt to get ahold of the person’s bank information.

If you receive one of these calls, you should write down the telephone numbers involved and then contact your local law enforcement, you should also report it to the Federal Trade Commission online.