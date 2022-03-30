WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — District Attorney Marc Bennett said a moving company that failed to “deliver the goods” from Kansas to Massachusetts will have to pay up.

The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated Logistic Moving Services, located in Tucker, Georgia after receiving a complaint from people trying to move household goods for a family member from Kansas to Massachusetts.

Investigators alleged that the moving company failed to deliver the items and refused to provide a refund.

Bennett said the company picked up the items in Sedgwick County and took them to a warehouse in Kansas City.

He said the customers waited three months for the company to deliver the items to Massachusetts. The customers were finally forced to retrieve the goods from the warehouse. Bennett said the customers asked Logistic Moving Services for a refund, but the company refused.

According to the district attorney’s office, investigators learned that Logistic Moving Services was not registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Bennett said the customers, in this case, are protected consumers, meaning they are either disabled, veterans, members of the military, or over the age of 60. Kansas law allows for harsher penalties when the victims are protected consumers.

Bennett said the company did not admit to violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. However, as part of a consent judgment, it agreed to pay more than $12,000 in penalties, restitution, court costs and investigative fees to settle the matter.

He said the judgment also includes:

A permanent injunction from engaging in deceptive or unconscionable acts

Cooperation with any future complaints

A 12-month probationary period with the Consumer Protection Division

Judge Eric Commer approved the consent judgment Monday.

Bennett recommends researching movers before agreeing to hire them. Movers are required to give you an estimate in writing. However, movers can offer either binding or non-binding estimates. Non-binding estimates may require you to pay a higher price than the estimate. Changes made after the binding estimate can also result in a higher price.

If you are looking to move from one state to another, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

offers resources to help protect consumers. Click here for more details and to verify the mover is properly registered and view their history of complaints.