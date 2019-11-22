DA: No charges filed against deputy in January shooting death of wanted man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said no charges will be filed against a deputy in the fatal shooting of David Bosiljevac.

On Jan. 28, 2019, the sheriff’s office received a tip that David Bosiljevac would be at the Max Secure Storage at 3360 S. Hydraulic. Authorities said Bosiljevac was charged with felony drug crimes and was wanted on a warrant.

David Bosiljevac

Two sheriff’s deputies responded and approached Bosiljevac, who retreated to the driver’s side of his car. He was ordered to “stop” but did not comply. Bosiljevac pulled out what appeared to be a gun from his car and pointed it at the deputies. One deputy fired 16 rounds at Bosiljevac. He was struck several times and was pronounced dead. The DA said the gun Bosiljevac was carrying was an airsoft pistol

Bennett said that no charges will be filed against the deputy. He cited the immunity statute clause in Kansas.

“It is very clear when the individual produced the weapon, the officer personally, subjectively needed to act in self-defense,” said Bennett. “If you are acting in self-defense, you are immune.”

No deputies were injured during the shooting.

