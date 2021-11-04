DA ruling: Wichita police officer won’t be charged in deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in east Wichita on Dec. 21, 2020, was justified, and the Wichita officer who fired shots killing 50-year-old Paul Peraza will not be charged.

Paul Peraza (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

On that afternoon, police say Peraza entered the Golden Plains Credit Union on East Corp Hills Drive and demanded money. Peraza was given money, then left northbound on Webb in a stolen Toyota Tundra.

A short chase occurred and ended at the intersection of 13th and Webb Road. Investigators say the suspect hit a 2001 silver Chevy Suburban and Honda Accord and tried to hit a Wichita police officer’s cruiser. The officer then fired four shots, hitting Peraza three times. (SEE VIDE0 BELOW)

EMS arrived and found Peraza dead from his injuries.

The final autopsy report, dated Oct. 13, determined that Peraza died as a result of gunshot wounds to the “neck and trunk”. The DA said a toxicology report showed Peraza’s blood tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.