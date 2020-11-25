DA seeks ouster of Clendenin from Wichita City Council

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — District Attorney Marc Bennett has filed court papers asking for the ouster of Wichita District 3 City Councilman James Clendenin.

Bennett has been investigating to see who played a role in a false political attack ad against Brandon Whipple when Whipple was running for Wichita mayor. Whipple won the election and has filed a lawsuit over the ad.

In the petition Bennett filed this morning, he says Clendenin made false allegations against Whipple through his part in the “Protect Wichita Girls, Stop Brandon Whipple” video.

Bennett also claims Clendenin made false allegations against then-chair of the Sedgwick County Republican Party Dalton Glasscock on a radio show on Nov. 3, 2019.

KSN reached out to Clendenin to get his reaction. He declined to comment and referred us to his attorney.

The district attorney has already completed his investigation of two other politicians who have been linked to the video.

Earlier this month, Bennett said he had enough reason to pursue ouster proceedings against Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell. O’Donnell then resigned as commissioner.

Last week, Bennett announced he was sending the results of his investigation into Rep. Michael Capps to the Office of the Kansas Attorney General. Capps is a Republican who represents Kansas District 85 which is located in Wichita. He ran for reelection but lost in the primary.

Read the complete petition from Bennett here.