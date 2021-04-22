DA: Wichita appliance company to pay fines after shoppers complained

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita company has to pay up after two shoppers took their concerns to officials.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says the two people claimed they did not get refunds from ABC Liquidators, an appliance dealership, after appliances didn’t work or weren’t delivered. The two consumers made their purchases through Facebook Marketplace.

The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated and says Mark Barrientos, the owner of ABC Liquidators, has entered into a consent judgment with the Office of the District Attorney for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA).

It calls for $10,000 in civil penalties, investigative expenses, restitution, and court costs. The judgment was approved by Judge Eric Commer.

Bennett says Barrientos paid $1,945.95 in restitution at the time of filing.

The consent judgment also calls for an injunction from engaging in deceptive or unconscionable acts and cooperation with any future complaints while on a 12-month probationary period.

Bennett says that shoppers need to be careful when shopping online. He says you should research both the products and the vendors. Use search engines to compare prices and read reviews from other consumers and experts. Visit FTC.gov for more information.

Also, consider checking if any complaints have been filed with the Better Business Bureau.